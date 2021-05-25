ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar index falls on broad-based losses; Abu Dhabi gains

Reuters 25 May 2021

DUBAI: Broad-based losses pulled Qatari shares lower on Monday, with all stocks on the index except one in negative territory, while the Abu Dhabi index was buoyed by its top lender.

The Qatari benchmark retreated 1.3%, falling for a fourth consecutive session. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar slid 3.8%, the biggest decline on the index.

“Qatar is still facing lockdowns and slower vaccination rates than other countries in the region. Moreover, industrials are finding high raw material prices and supply disruptions adding pressure to their business models,” said Daniel Takieddine, head of sales at FXPRIMUS.

Earlier in May, the Gulf state decided to gradually lift coronavirus-related measures in four phases, starting on May 28 and ending on July 30.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 1.1%, boosted by a 2.9% rise in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 1.7% increase in Aldar Properties.

The rise is due to optimism about economic recovery owing to high vaccination rates and low Covid-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates, said Takieddine. “Investors are looking into cyclicals that have a huge potential after the unprecedented 2020 bad performance”

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.7% decrease in Saudi National Bank.

Etihad Etisalat fell 0.8% as the telecoms firm traded ex-dividend.

Dubai’s main share index closed flat as gains in financial stocks were offset by declines in property shares.

In the last five sessions, real estate stocks have buoyed the index. House prices in Dubai are expected to rise for the first time in six years in 2021, supported by a swift vaccine rollout that has lifted hopes for economic recovery, a Reuters poll of property analysts showed.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.5%, hit by a 0.5% fall in its top lender Commercial International Bank.

Petrochemical FxPRIMUS Daniel Takieddine Qatari shares

Qatar index falls on broad-based losses; Abu Dhabi gains

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.