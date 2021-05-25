Japanese shares higher

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Monday, led by stocks sensitive to global economic growth, as investors cheered upbeat US factory activity data that helped the Dow index end higher in its previous session.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.17% to close at 28,364.61, while the broader Topix rose 0.44% to 1,913.04.

The sea transport sector, up 5.31%, gained the most on the main bourse, followed by the airline industry , which rose 2.70%.

Kawasaki Kisen surged 7.64% and Mitsui OSK Lines rose 4.58%. ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines advanced 2.51% and 2.96%, respectively.

Toyota Motor rose 1.05% to touch a record high for the second consecutive session, while Honda Motor and Nissan Motor gained 1.51% and 0.89%, respectively.

Cyclical shares, which are linked to the domestic economy, weighed on the market as Japan continues to see slow progress in its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic’s damage.

Retailer J.Front Retailing fell 2.02% and Marui Group shed 2.31%, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings lost 1.26%.