Naseem Shah returns to PSL bio-secure bubble with PCB permission

Young fast-bowler Naseem Shah has returned to the Pakistan Super League (PSL bio-secure bubble after special permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shah was earlier ruled out of the remainder of the PSL season six over a breach of Covid-19 protocol. His oust was confirmed by the board in a press release on Monday.

It said that Naseem, who plays for Quetta Gladiators, has been released from the isolation set up at a local hotel in Lahore for violating the protocols set for the departure from Pakistan.

The statement added that the fast-bowling prodigy arrived at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result, following which he was released of the isolation set up. He wasn’t allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi with the teams.

Babar Hamid, the Director of Commercial and head of the PSL 6 had claimed that “the cricket board will not ignore such a breach that could potentially jeopardize the entire tournament.”

However, the board had a change of heart for the young fast-bowling prodigy after operational hurdles delayed the flight of at least 25 players and officials in Lahore and Karachi, giving Shah a chance to rejoin the bubble in Lahore.

“Naseem’s return, however, is dependent on the fulfillment of bio-bubble protocols, which include testing negative within 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble and subsequent isolation along with two repeat COVID-19 tests before boarding the next chartered flight which will leave from Pakistan,” read a statement issued by PCB.