ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,205 Increased By ▲ 414.65 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,330 Increased By ▲ 192.49 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
Naseem Shah returns to PSL bio-secure bubble with PCB permission

  • Naseem Shah had been released from the isolation set up at a local hotel in Lahore after producing a six-day-old PCR test report.
  • He has been allowed to rejoin the bubble after testing negative for Covid-19 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble.
Syed Ahmed 28 May 2021

Young fast-bowler Naseem Shah has returned to the Pakistan Super League (PSL bio-secure bubble after special permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shah was earlier ruled out of the remainder of the PSL season six over a breach of Covid-19 protocol. His oust was confirmed by the board in a press release on Monday.

It said that Naseem, who plays for Quetta Gladiators, has been released from the isolation set up at a local hotel in Lahore for violating the protocols set for the departure from Pakistan.

The statement added that the fast-bowling prodigy arrived at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result, following which he was released of the isolation set up. He wasn’t allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi with the teams.

Babar Hamid, the Director of Commercial and head of the PSL 6 had claimed that “the cricket board will not ignore such a breach that could potentially jeopardize the entire tournament.”

However, the board had a change of heart for the young fast-bowling prodigy after operational hurdles delayed the flight of at least 25 players and officials in Lahore and Karachi, giving Shah a chance to rejoin the bubble in Lahore.

“Naseem’s return, however, is dependent on the fulfillment of bio-bubble protocols, which include testing negative within 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble and subsequent isolation along with two repeat COVID-19 tests before boarding the next chartered flight which will leave from Pakistan,” read a statement issued by PCB.

Naseem Shah Quetta Gladiators PCR test PSL 6 COVID19 protocols Naseem Shah rejoins bio bubble

