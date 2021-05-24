ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
Shahid Afridi ruled out of the remainder of PSL 6 with back injury

  • Khan will not accompany Multan Sultans to Abu Dhabi when the squads take flights on May 26.
  • Sultans have picked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi as his replacement.
Syed Ahmed Updated 24 May 2021

Star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has been ruled out of the remaining PSL 6 matches due to a back injury he received during the training for the tournament in Karachi.

Khan, who represents Multan Sultans in the PSL, will not accompany his team when the squads fly to Abu Dhabi on May 26.

Afridi announced the news on Twitter with a ‘broken heart.’

The former Pakistan captain said he was training with the team in Karachi when he felt pain in the lower back and consulted with his doctor, who after examining the injury, and advised him to take a rest.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support, and prayers are with the team to take the trophy,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sultans have picked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi as his replacement who would join the franchise in Abu Dhabi subject Covid-clearance.

With four losses in five matches, Multan Sultans stands fifth in the points table, one above unlucky Quetta Gladiators. They are scheduled to take on Karachi Kings when the tournament resumes in the first week of June.

