Three injured in Quetta explosion, casualties feared

At least three people have been injured in a bomb explosion in Quetta on Monday, as reported by local media.

The blast took place near Qambrani Road in Quetta, according to Edhi officials.

According to rescue officials, the injured have been rushed to the Civil Hospital, and that the explosive device was likely assembled locally.

The nature of the blast has yet to be determined.

On the 22nd of April, a powerful explosion took place in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.

There has been a significant uptick in violence in Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism being reported last year.

More to follow.