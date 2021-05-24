LHC disposes of Shehbaz Sharif’s plea against name on no-flying blacklist

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of Monday Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's petition challenging the government’s move to place his name on a blacklist.

On Saturday, Sharif had sought withdrawal of plea seeking implementation of a court order that allowed him to go abroad for medical treatment as well as government's decision of placing his name on the no-flying list. The application stated that Sharif's name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) through a memorandum issued on May 17, due to which the pending petition and an application may not proceed in its present form.

During the hearing presided by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi today, a government counsel opposed Sharif's plea, saying that the LHC should not allow him to withdraw the plea until the government files its reply.

However, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi approved the PML-N president's plea saying that an application can be withdrawn anytime. He also said that the petitioner may approach the relevant forum, ARY News reported.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court had allowed the PML-N leader to visit the UK for medical treatment. However, Sharif was stopped by immigration officials at the Lahore airport saying that his name was placed on another category of a no-fly blacklist.

Later, Sharif's legal team filed an application in the LHC, arguing that the reason given for not permitting Sharif to proceed abroad for medical treatment was lame and false. "That the respondents with malafide intention have deliberately disobeyed, defied and disregarded the order dated May 7, 2021, which all the respondents are persisting with obdurately," the petition said.