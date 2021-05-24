ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
World

Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from Pakistan

  • The country has decided to suspend all flights from its 'red list' countries which include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India.
  • Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding.
Aisha Mahmood 24 May 2021

Bahrain has suspended the entry of travelers from Pakistan and other countries from today based on the recommendations of its National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The country has decided to suspend all flights from its 'red list' countries which include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India. However, Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding, state news agency (BNA) said.

Citizens and residency visa holders will also have to undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the 10th day of stay. They will also be required to quarantine for 10 days at their residence or at a quarantine facility approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving from countries not included in the red list will not have to quarantine and or provide PCR test if they are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain issued vaccination certificate.

