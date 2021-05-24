ANL 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
Pakistan

Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as Punjab MPA today

  • He said he will not accept any benefits such as salary, transport, daily allowances and other privileges.
Aisha Mahmood 24 May 2021

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will take oath on Monday as a Punjab Assembly member after three years.

In the 2018 general election, the former interior minister was elected from the constituency PP-10 (Rawal­pindi-V) as an independent candidate. Khan in a statement on Sunday said he made this decision after talking to his constituents.

He said he will not accept any benefits such as salary, transport, daily allowances and other privileges, adding that the purpose of taking oath is to control the political situation and factors in the constituency.

He also made it clear that his oath as MPA would not affect his stance on rigging in the 2018 general election. He lost in the National Assembly constituency NA-59 (Rawalpindi-3).

Khan's decision to take oath comes amid reports that the government is set to promulgate an ordinance deseating those members of the elected houses who have not taken oath within a 60 days.

Punjab ordinance MPA Oath taking ceremony Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Punjab MPA

