New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

APP 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) on Sunday said that work on the 103 kilometer Nokundi-Mashkhel road had started that would improve access to Iran.

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa informed that detailed design of Mashkhel-Panjgur Road (200 km) was also in process.

He said the entire remote region of Balochistan would be opened by connecting N-40 with N-85 and M-8 (Western Route of CPEC)-linking Chagai-Nokundi Sector with Gwadar.

The Chairman said Gwadar port was becoming hub of economic activities under the mega project of CPEC.

Meanwhile, an official of CPEC Authority said hat the development of roads in South Balochistan was key priority of the government to improve connectivity of Gwadar with North.

He informed that about 60 percent construction work of Basima-Khuzdar road had been completed while construction of Hoshab Awaran road had also been started.

“Prime Minister’s vision of uplifting remote areas especially South Balochistan is being realized,” he added.

The 146 kilometers Hoshab-Awaran project is an integral part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Central Alignment which connects Gwader Port with the Sindh Province. The project is expected to be completed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs 20 billion.

Similarly the Basima-Khuzdar road (N-30) is 106 KM long having a cost of Rs 11.749 billion. This project is expected to be completed by end of current year.

With respect to the completed road projects under CPEC, the official told APP that the 449 KM Quetta to Hoshab road (N-85) had been completed and was operational while the 235 KM long Surab-Quetta (N-25) road had also been completed and was operational.

Similarly, the official added that the 193 KM Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road and 250 KM Ratodero–Khuzdar (M-8) road was also operational.

Asim Bajwa CPEC New road Pak Iran connectivity Panjgur Road

