Qureshi’s CNN interview

The country’s Foreign Office has rightly defended foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks that he made during an interview with CNN in which Qureshi criticised the Western media for functioning under the influence of Israel. The Foreign Office has pointed out that Qureshi’s remarks “cannot be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of the imagination.”

In his interview, that I have watched again and again, Qureshi has articulated his argument in a careful and objective manner, underscoring the need for a two-state solution. The US President, Joe Biden, too, has said that creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the “only answer” to the conflict.

Tehsin Raza (Lahore)

