Power infrastructure development: Chinese company ready to cooperate

KUNMING: China Southern Power Grid Yunnan International is willing to cooperate in power grid and power infrastructure development in Pakistan in wake of investment opportunities offered under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, said Chief Engineer, Zhang Yunhu.

There are good examples for the cooperation in power sector mostly in power plants under CPEC flagship project.

“For us, if we have opportunity to participate in the cooperation in power grid and power infrastructure development in Pakistan, we will be very pleased and we will do our best to cooperate if there is any opportunity in the future,” he said while talking to APP.

He said, some other Chinese companies have done well for the power plant and power sources development and cooperation in foreign countries and his company is focusing on power grid development in South China and has also cooperation in neighbouring countries.

Zhang Yunhu informed that his company is the subsidiary of China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG) and serves as its platform to carry out international power cooperation in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

It has established international power cooperation in grid interconnection, cross-border power trade, overseas investment, overseas project contracting, management and technical consulting and cultural and people to people exchanges with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia for 10 years, he said.

He said, since the beginning of grid interconnection and international power trade in 2004, the electricity volume traded by CSG and its cross-border counterparts has exceeded 66TWh.

In the power trade with neighbouring countries, the proportion of clean energy exceeds 90 percent, which promotes optimal allocation of clean energy across regions and injects green power into regional economic and social development.

About technological innovation and world leading technologies, he said, the company put into operation the world’s first UHVDC project, first multi-terminal VSC-HVDC project and first VSC-UHVDC asynchronous interconnection project of the highest voltage level.

The company has built an integrated and intelligent power grid operating system, an operation control compartment, a world-leading technology research and development lab for smart analysis, stability control and simulation test, an ultra-high voltage engineering lab and a DC transmission technology lab.

The chief engineer said the CSG has established the world’s first Digital Grid Research Institute, launched Cloud and the entrepreneurship and innovation platform, and robustly push forward digital transformation toward all-in-one services.

Besides the win-win international cooperation, CSG has carried out extensive cultural exchanges to promote people to people bond. As for technical support for Mekong countries, it has conducted technical training for local staff, co-held power technology seminars and offered scholarships for students to study in China.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, it launched a series of measures to ensure safe and reliable power supply and orderly work resumption, managing to maintain its major production and services during the pandemic.

To further fulfil its social responsibilities, CSG donated RMB 30 million to Hubei province, the epicentre and frontline.

The company also donated to the medical institutions in Wuhan 125,000 pieces of medical materials, which were purchased from domestic and overseas supplies with a total worth of RMB 6.73 million.