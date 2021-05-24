ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Pakistan wins global award on effective anti-tobacco initiatives

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has announced World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan in recognition of taking effective anti-tobacco steps, while Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has disbanded the Tobacco Control Cell (TCC).

Dr Ziauddin who is World Health Organisation’s focal person on framework convention on tobacco control and illicit trade protocols was removed from his post.

The WHO had called recently for nominations to the World No Tobacco Day Awards of individuals or organizations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control and outstanding contribution to tobacco control.

Dr Zia informed media that the government would have to implement a health levy to increase taxes on tobacco products to achieve the 30 percent tobacco use reduction target by 2025 and keep the current trend sustainable.

He said the government should also take concrete steps to thwart the influence of tobacco lobby over the officials, so that taxes on the product should be increased significantly in the upcoming budget.

The WHO confirmed that the international award will be given to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day – Commit to quit’ which will be observed on May 31 across the globe.

Secretariat of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) had already recognized the Smoke Free Islamabad model internationally through displaying the snapshot of SF Rose & Jasmin Public Park at title page of its annual report. As Pakistan is applauded for implementing the “M” measures (monitoring of tobacco use policies) in the MPOWER package to the highest level.

Pakistan has grabbed the global award after the significant work on tobacco control through policy making as the country has set a target of reducing the number of persons consuming tobacco products by up to 30 per cent by 2025 and successfully model of Tobacco-Smoke Free City project. Under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project, the health authorities have established monitoring cells on the district level to implement steps for reducing tobacco consumption.

Pakistan has also made 304 localities and parks smoke-free in 12 different districts under the project, becoming the world’s first country to declare smoke-free public parks. Moreover, those selling tobacco products have also been registered under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

