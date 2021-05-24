Sindh CM concerned over water accord 'violation'

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said under 1991 Water Accord the provinces have to share water, surpluses as well as shortages, as per the agreed formula but during the on-going Kharif season-2021, Sindh has been given 35 percent shortage in the first 10-daily and 37.7 percent shortage in the second 10-daily while Punjab has been given 17.3 percent shortage in the first 10-daily and 16 shortages in the second 10-daily.

"As a matter of fact, the water shortages would have been shared equally but just to give favour to Punjab, they have been given more water." The CM was addressing a press conference on two different issues, water shortages in Sindh and Covid-19 situation, here at the CM House.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Dr Abul Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal Mahmood of Aga Khan hospital and Dr Sajjad Qaiser of PMA were also present on the occasion.

"In case of shortages or surplus water would be shared as per agreed formula," he said. Shah said under the accord the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was created to implement the water accord in true letter and spirit but "it seems it has failed to do its job judiciously."

The chief minister sharing the data of first 10-daily (May 1 to 10) of Kharif season 2021, said the share of Punjab was 93.7 MAF against which it was given 77.5 MAF which showed a shortage of 17.3 percent. Similarly, the share of Sindh was 51.1 MAF against which it was given 33.3 MAF that showed a 35 percent shortage. Balochistan was given 20 percent more water.

Talking about second 10-daily (May 11 to 20) distribution of water, Murad Ali Shah said Punjab had a share of 100.8 MAF against which it was given 84.6 MAF which showed a 16 percent shortage while Sindh was given 38.4 MAF against a share of 61.7 MAF that showed a 37.7 percent shortage.

"This is an injustice with the people of Sindh and I would be raising my voice against it," the CM said and added he would also write a letter to the prime minister on the issue.

