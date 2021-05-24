ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh CM concerned over water accord 'violation'

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said under 1991 Water Accord the provinces have to share water, surpluses as well as shortages, as per the agreed formula but during the on-going Kharif season-2021, Sindh has been given 35 percent shortage in the first 10-daily and 37.7 percent shortage in the second 10-daily while Punjab has been given 17.3 percent shortage in the first 10-daily and 16 shortages in the second 10-daily.

"As a matter of fact, the water shortages would have been shared equally but just to give favour to Punjab, they have been given more water." The CM was addressing a press conference on two different issues, water shortages in Sindh and Covid-19 situation, here at the CM House.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Dr Abul Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal Mahmood of Aga Khan hospital and Dr Sajjad Qaiser of PMA were also present on the occasion.

"In case of shortages or surplus water would be shared as per agreed formula," he said. Shah said under the accord the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was created to implement the water accord in true letter and spirit but "it seems it has failed to do its job judiciously."

The chief minister sharing the data of first 10-daily (May 1 to 10) of Kharif season 2021, said the share of Punjab was 93.7 MAF against which it was given 77.5 MAF which showed a shortage of 17.3 percent. Similarly, the share of Sindh was 51.1 MAF against which it was given 33.3 MAF that showed a 35 percent shortage. Balochistan was given 20 percent more water.

Talking about second 10-daily (May 11 to 20) distribution of water, Murad Ali Shah said Punjab had a share of 100.8 MAF against which it was given 84.6 MAF which showed a 16 percent shortage while Sindh was given 38.4 MAF against a share of 61.7 MAF that showed a 37.7 percent shortage.

"This is an injustice with the people of Sindh and I would be raising my voice against it," the CM said and added he would also write a letter to the prime minister on the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah violation water Kharif season

Sindh CM concerned over water accord 'violation'

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.