Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

=====================================================================================================================================
RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS                                               (JULY TO DEC 2020)                                  PERCENT)
=====================================================================================================================================
BANKS                       NOTICE     DEPOSIT   Saving                                  TERM DEPOSITS
                           7 to 29   30 days &     Acct   1 Mth   2 Mths   3 Mths     6 Mths    1 Yr   2 Yrs   3 Yrs    4 Yrs   5 Yrs
                              days       above
=====================================================================================================================================
Bank Al Habib                 5.50        5.50     5.50    5.50      -      5.50       5.50     6.10    6.30    6.55     6.55    6.55
First Women Bank              1.50        1.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.65       5.50     5.60    5.10    5.30     5.35    5.40
Habib Metro Bank              5.50        5.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.75       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.25     6.25    6.75
Askari Bank                   3.75        4.00     5.50    5.00   5.00      6.00       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.50        -    6.50
Habib Bank                    5.50        5.50     5.50    5.35      -      5.14       5.34     5.70    7.24    7.50        -    8.13
ZTBL                             -           -     5.50       -      -      5.90       5.80     5.85    5.80    5.50     5.50    5.50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN BANKS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank AG              6.52           -     5.50    6.53   6.44      6.52          -        -       -       -        -       -
=====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

