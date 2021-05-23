Press freedom part of PTI manifesto: Firdous

SAILKOT: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the corona vaccination of the journalist community in Sialkot by administering vaccine to journalists herself at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing the media, she said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, is expediting the vaccination process to eradicate Corona.

She said that the process of vaccination of journalists has been started in all the districts of the province.

SACM said that the Punjab government is taking practical steps for the welfare of the journalist community.

She said that the government is going to give media the status of industry. This will solve the problems of the journalist community, they will be fully compensated for fulfilling their responsibilities and they will get economic and social protection.

"Freedom of the press is part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto," she said, saying that PTI is restoring journalism to its true spirit.

The Right to Information Act will be fully implemented and every member of the nation has the right to get all kinds of information for which Punjab Information Commission is working, she added.

The services of the journalist community in the construction and development of the beloved homeland are commendable.

She said that during Corona, journalistic community played a leading role.

Firdous said that the Punjab government is providing full financial support to the journalists affected due to Corona and so far out of 378 journalists, more than Rs. 24 millions has been provided to the needy journalists.

She said that Punjab Government through its mission is providing shelter to the journalist community through journalist colony in every division.

Firdous said that the government is using its all the available resources to provide corona vaccine to the people in a timely manner

Corona vaccine is abundance in the country and the vaccination process is in full swing. She said, so far 3,13,699 healthcare workers have been given the first dose and a second dose has been provided to 169,145 health care workers, she added.

She further added, that across the province, 17,49,650 people have been vaccinated against corona in the first phase while 3,92,113 people have been vaccinated against corona in the second phases.

Firdous said that so far a total of 26,38,352 people have been vaccinated against corona and in the last 24 hours 1,28,200 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.