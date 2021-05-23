COVID-19 claims 74 lives, infects 3,084 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 62,620 with 3,084 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,826 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 67 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 74 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 34 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,392 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.96 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 47 percent, Multan 67 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent and Peshawar 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 43 percent, Swabi 45 percent, Peshawar 41 percent and Multan 59 percent.

Around 536 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 62,061 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 19,149 in Sindh, 29,121 in Punjab, 7,754 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,176 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,480 in Balochistan, 428 in GB, and 953 in AJK.

Around 817,681 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 900,552 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,739, Balochistan 24,517, GB 5,482, ICT 80,312, KP 129,413, Punjab 333,971 and Sindh 308,118.

About 20,251 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,909 have perished in Sindh among 16 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Saturday.

9,768 in Punjab had died with 29 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 25 of them in the hospital and four out of hospital.

3,924 in KP where 24 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 745 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 270 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 528 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday.

A total of 12,779,296 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,800 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.