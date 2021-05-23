Karachi to experience sizzling temperature with hot winds today

(Karachi) The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted that the temperature in the city could increase to 39 degrees centigrade coupled with hot winds, local media reported on Sunday.

As per the Met Office, the current temperature in the city is recorded at 32 degrees centigrade. “The weather will remain hot and dry in the city with winds expected to move at the rate of nine kilometers per hour and humidity to be recorded at 49 percent,” it said.

The Met Office added that the metropolis will experience hot winds in the day with no chances of rain.

On May 18, Karachi was hit by rain and dust storm after thunder cells developed over Karachi due to the sweltering heat.

Power supply to several areas was suspended after the storm hit the city.

Met Department stated that the dust storm was caused due to the influence of the cyclone Tauktae combined with local weather conditions.