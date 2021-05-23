PPP parliamentary board meeting held for AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary board for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, set up by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, was held at Zardari House, Islamabad on Saturday, chaired by Faryal Talpur, central president, PPP women’s wing, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by PPP secretary general Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Azad Kashmir president Chaudhry Latif Akbar, general secretary Azad Kashmir Faisal Rathore, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, and all members of the board.

PPP secretary general Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said the parliamentary board has completed the consultation regarding the Azad Kashmir elections and submitted a report to the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The chairman will interview the PPP nominees and make a final decision on the candidates.

Addressing the meeting, Faryal Talpur said under the leadership of Bilawal, the PPP workers would run the election campaign with full vigor.

It is believed that PPP will win the Azad Kashmir elections and bring a jiyala as the prime minister and a jiyala will also be the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talpur said Zardari has never bowed before dictators. The PPP leadership is brave and every jiyala is also brave. She said PPP will contest elections on its manifesto and will win.

She said PM Imran Khan has left the people of occupied Kashmir at the mercy of Modi.

The Kashmiri people believe that the people of occupied Kashmir will soon be free from Indian slavery and captivity.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021