ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP parliamentary board meeting held for AJK elections

23 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary board for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, set up by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, was held at Zardari House, Islamabad on Saturday, chaired by Faryal Talpur, central president, PPP women’s wing, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by PPP secretary general Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Azad Kashmir president Chaudhry Latif Akbar, general secretary Azad Kashmir Faisal Rathore, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, and all members of the board.

PPP secretary general Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said the parliamentary board has completed the consultation regarding the Azad Kashmir elections and submitted a report to the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The chairman will interview the PPP nominees and make a final decision on the candidates.

Addressing the meeting, Faryal Talpur said under the leadership of Bilawal, the PPP workers would run the election campaign with full vigor.

It is believed that PPP will win the Azad Kashmir elections and bring a jiyala as the prime minister and a jiyala will also be the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talpur said Zardari has never bowed before dictators. The PPP leadership is brave and every jiyala is also brave. She said PPP will contest elections on its manifesto and will win.

She said PM Imran Khan has left the people of occupied Kashmir at the mercy of Modi.

The Kashmiri people believe that the people of occupied Kashmir will soon be free from Indian slavery and captivity.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Faryal Talpur AJK elections Zardari House

PPP parliamentary board meeting held for AJK elections

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.