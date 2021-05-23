ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Power supply restored in Karachi thru KE’s, NTDC’s joint efforts

Recorder Report 23 May 2021

KARACHI: KE’s 220 kV Extra High Tension network on Saturday afternoon experienced tripping along with the 220 kV NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit. NTDC and KE teams immediately responded by coordinating closely for the restoration of the circuits.

The connection with National Grid and subsequently power supply to all affected grids was restored within the hour. Power supply to strategic installations such as KWSB water pumping stations, Airport, and major hospitals of the city was also restored on priority basis while supply to areas such as North Nazimabad, Lyari, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, and Clifton was normalized within a few hours. Restoration in remaining affected parts of the city were underway on immediate basis while KE team were also on ground.

During the restoration process, initial reports were received of smoke from one of four busbars used for outgoing supply of power from the KE’s Bin Qasim Power Station 1 whereas no fault was discovered on the generation side. The damaged busbar was isolated and alternate busbars were utilised to bring BQPS 1 back online. Power from BQPS 2, NKI and IPPS is being supplied to the city whereas full load of BQPS 1 is expected to be added into the system in next few hours.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Officials of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) appreciated the joint efforts saying, “Close coordination between the Government and KE teams enabled us to contain the situation in a very short span of time. This also allowed KE to begin swift restoration efforts to the city.”

KE spokesperson said KE’s 220 kV High Tension circuit affected by tripping in NTDC’s NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit supplying to Karachi.

Power to all strategic sites was quickly restored in priority.

He said later on, power supply to Karachi from the national grid via NKI grid started proceeding normally. Power supply from Bin Qasim Power Complex was also ongoing, and the generation was being included into Karachi’s supply network.

Spokesperson from K-Electric further added, “We appreciate the support of the Government and NTDC teams in addressing the challenge faced by Karachi today. Installation of sufficient backup infrastructure and protection systems across our value chain has helped maintain our system integrity and enabled us to continue supplying power through alternate channels.”

KE NTDC KWSB power supply

