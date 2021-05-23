Economic growth: Shehbaz accuses PTI of ‘lying’ with false statistics

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday accused the PTI of bringing the country to the brink of economic collapse but continuing to ‘lie’ to the nation with ‘fictitious statistics.’

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz said the PML-N left the growth rate at 5.8 percent and Imran is claiming only 3.9 percent growth rate today.

He pointed out that the State Bank of Pakistan representative objected to the figure being overstated.

Shehbaz said PM lied that PTI, in its first year increased the original figure from 1.9 percent to 3.3 percent

The opposition leader in the National Assembly said every week since February 5, prices have been showing a sensitive 13 percent increase. Prices have increased by 17 percent this week compared to last year. Such a high inflation rate where food prices alone have risen by more than 14 percent has destroyed the middle class, said Shehbaz adding that Imran is running the country only for his friends.

Shehbaz claimed that PTI has left five million people unemployed and 20 million in abject poverty. Imran is running the economic system to benefit his friends, he said.

In a successful economy, inflation is low, employment is high, the government plans schools, hospitals and infrastructure, he said.

The PML-N president said the PTI government had created an economic crisis that had brought the national economy to the brink of total collapse.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021