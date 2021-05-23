ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Travel abroad: Shehbaz withdraws petition for removal of his name from blacklist

Ali Hussain 23 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has withdrawn his petition to the Lahore High Court for removal of his name from the blacklist and implementation on court’s earlier decision on Saturday – two days prior to his scheduled reception to all opposition parliamentary leaders tomorrow (Monday) with the objective of reuniting them under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The timing of petition’s withdrawal is extremely important as it indicates that Shahbaz Sharif no longer needs to have a one-on-one meeting with his brother Nawaz Sharif to seek his approval for the way forward as he has procured that approval, stated a party leader on condition of anonymity.

Ironically the government’s decision not to let him proceed abroad gave greater weight to Shehbaz Sharif’s arguments relative to those put forth by the more hard line PML-N leadership, many of them were unelected, the source added.

Invitations for the reception have been extended to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who has indicated his unavailability, and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who has confirmed his participation.

Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Amir Haider Khan Hoti has yet to confirm his attendance however Shahbaz Sharif’s recent condolence visit to Charsaddah on the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan has broken the ice with the party high command and PML-N leaders are hopeful that ANP would attend.

Background interviews with the senior party leaders revealed that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz would not be attending the reception, which according to a source, is because the reception has been organized for parliamentary leaders and Maryam Nawaz is not a parliamentarian.

However, another source maintained that Maryam Nawaz has deliberately not been invited because of her recent confrontational stance with the PPP and ANP leadership as well as her uncompromising stance vis a vis the establishment.

