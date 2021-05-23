PM’s aide visits Covid vaccination centre

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA & Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday visited the Covid-19 vaccination center established in Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital.

He was received by Director Hospital Col Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi – TI (M) (retd) with his team and presented a bouquet. Director hospital briefed him about the facilities provided in vaccination center and explained him the procedure. Ali Nawaz Awan shared his appreciation on the given facilities to general public in Covid-19 vaccination center by the hospital.

The Hospital MD Yasir Khan Niazi met the honorable guest and briefed him about the healthcare services provided by hospital to general public of Bhara Kahu and its surrounding areas. Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi presented a Shield as a token of his visit.

Latter, Ali Nawaz Awan was taken to walk around at various departments of the hospital by director Hospital and his team, where he was briefly informed about the quality of health care services provided by the hospital.

Ali Nawaz Awan praised the efforts of hospital for providing best quality health care facilities to general public of Bhara Kahu and its surrounding areas and had a group photo with hospital management to the patients.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021