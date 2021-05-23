ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Minister visits Quaid-e-Azam Business Park

Recorder Report 23 May 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress of the development works.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi and CEO Ali Moazzam Syed briefed him on the current status of the development works. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project and directed to expedite the pace of development works to ensure timely completion.

Talking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the strategy adopted for the industrial and economic development of the province is showing positive results and by providing state of the art facilities in industrial zones, Investors are looking towards Punjab.

The provincial minister said that the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, equipped with modern investment facilities, would transform the economy of the region. He said that a labor colony and a center way business square would be set up in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi said that the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park are being completed on priority basis and NHA would also start work soon for construction of special interchange on motorway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

