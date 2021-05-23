Qureshi, Congressman Thomas discuss Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, spoke with Congressman Thomas Suozzi, member of the Housse of Representatives from New York.

Congressman Suozzi is also the Democratic Co-Chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

The Foreign Minister and the Congressman discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations, regional peace and security as well as the need to strengthen people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister appreciated Congressman Suozzi for his role as Democratic Co-Chair of the Pakistan Caucus. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding partnership with the United States.

Highlighting the government’s emphasis on economic development and connectivity, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s desire for closer trade and investment ties with the United States. The foreign minister also highlighted importance attached by the government towards Pakistani Diaspora.

Congressman Suozzi thanked the Foreign Minister for sharing his perspective and appreciated Pakistan’s positive contributions for regional peace and security.

Recognizing the positive role played by Pakistani American community, especially in his New York constituency, the Congressman agreed to work towards further strengthening the bilateral linkages and relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The Foreign Minister invited Congressman Suozzi to visit Pakistan. The Congressman expressed his keen desire for strengthening mutual exchanges between parliaments of the two countries and agreed to undertake the visit to Pakistan.—PR

