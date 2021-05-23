SAI launches vaccination drive

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry has launched vaccination of industrialists and workers in collaboration with Sindh government.

According to the guideline, SAI directed the members to register the persons to be vaccinated by sending CNIC number through SMS at 1166.

Once the verification code is received, send the list of persons to be vaccinated to the secretary-general of SITE Association of Industry.

Abdul Hadi, president, Site Association of Industry, stated that in the largest and oldest SITE area of Karachi, a target of 100,000 to 150,000 beneficiaries has been set for vaccination.

The aim is to protect industrialists and workers from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

SAI chief further said that the vaccination centre will provide non-stop services from 9am to 2pm Monday to Saturday.

Beneficiaries have also been instructed to strictly adhere to SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

