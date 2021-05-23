Crime rate in capital city goes up

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers and carjackers struck at over 57 different locations in the capital city depriving citizens of valuables, four and two-wheelers worth Rs35.2 million during last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder during the last week, over 35 cases of robberies, five cases of snatching at gunpoint, nine cases of motor vehicle theft, over six cases of kidnapping, and one case of murder were reported to the city’s different police stations.

In the same period, robber’s looted valuables worth Rs 31,665,000 during 35 robberies, burglaries, street crimes, and thefts of various kinds, snatched Rs 1,510,000, during five incidents at gunpoint, and motor vehicle thieves lifted three four-wheel vehicles worth Rs1,700,000 and six motor bikes worth Rs365,000, during the same period.

During the last week, most favourite areas for criminal gangs were within the limits of Karachi Company, Ramna, Tarnol, Koral, Aabpara, Golra, and Sabzi Mandi.

In the same period, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Tarnol police registered seven cases each of various kinds of theft and carjacking.

Similarly, Koral police registered six cases including robbery, snatching and carjacking, while four cases each of various crimes including robbery, snatching and auto theft were reported to Aabpara, Golra, and Sabzi Mandi police station.

In the same period, three cases each of different crimes against property were reported to Margalla and Sihala.

During the week under review, some unidentified persons stole cash, laptop, and mobile phone worth Rs 350,000 from the residential flat of Faisal Iqbal at sector G-9 in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, unidentified persons stole prize bonds, cash, and watches worth Rs 740,000 at Sector G-9/2 in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company.

Meanwhile, unidentified robbers stole cash and foreign currency worth Rs 200,000 from the house of Abdul Wahab at Sector G-9/3 in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, some unidentified robbers broke locks of house of Akhtar Mehmood and looted cash and other valuables worth Rs220,000, in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station.

Accused Rukhsana and others stole gold ornament, cash worth Rs 300,000 from the house Riaz Ahmed in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, unidentified robbers snatched an iPhone from Muhammad Sabtane worth Rs 100,000 at Sector G-9 at gunpoint in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Auto theives stole a car (GAE-492) belonging to Sajjad Mehmood from Sector G-9/1 worth Rs 600,000, from the limits of the same police station.

Unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornament, and mobile phone worth Rs 1,000,000 from the house of Atif Ajaz at Sector G-13/3 in the limits of Ramna police station during last week.

In another incident, unidentified persons stole cash worth Rs 800,000 from the house of Hassan Masood at Sector G-13/3 in the limits of Ramna police station.

Furthermore, unidentified persons stole cash and gold ornament worth Rs 2,000,000 from the house of Muhammad Baksh in the limits of Ramna police station.

Similarly, a gang of robbers broke the locks of Qamarul Haq’s house and looted cash and gold ornament worth Rs 2,700,000 in the limits of Ramna police station.

Meanwhile, a gang of robbers stole gold ornament, cash worth Rs 400,000 of Umer Tariq in the limits of Ramna police station.

Some robbers broke locks of house of Abbas Haider and looted cash and gold ornament worth Rs 8,500,000 in the limits of Ramna police station.

Motor vehicle thieves stole a bike (SLM-7600) belonging to Jamal Nasir worth Rs 85,000.

