ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
New York cotton futures rebound

Reuters 23 May 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rebounded on Friday as traders took advantage of recent dips to pick up the natural fibre as the focus also turned to drier weather in the southeast United States, likely to hinder planting.

Cotton contracts for July rose 0.98 cent, or 1.2%, to 82.51 cents per lb by 1:02 pm EDT (1702 GMT), setting the natural fibre up for a modest weekly gain of 0.1%. Prices traded within a range of 81.53 and 83.97 cents a lb.

“All eyes are on the weather and we’re too dry in the southeast,” said Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global, adding that while recent rains in Texas have helped the cotton crop, more rain would be needed throughout the summer for planting to continue.

Lea said prices were likely to trade between the 80 and 90 cent range over the next 6-12 weeks.

The market also took support from higher net sales and exports in the US Department of Agriculture’s weekly report on Thursday.

“US prices are once again competitive and enquiries from various markets, including China, have increased this week, especially since origins like Brazil or India have seen their basis firm up,” Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton, said in a note dated May 20.

Total futures market volume fell by 11,051 to 24,577 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 1,642 to 221,273 contracts in the previous session.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of May 20 totalled 122,987 480-lb bales, up from 121,620 in the previous session.

