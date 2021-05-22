All PTI leaders united under PM’s leadership: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister was only loyal and popular leader in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was divided in different groups and they were doing dirty and negative politics for their political point scoring and gains.

Commenting on the performance of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he lauded the three years performance of Usman Buzdar as he was serving the masses in best national interest and providing relief to them through various welfare programmes and projects.

PTI Senator Faisal Vawda said all the PTI lawmakers were playing important role to further strengthen and enhance credibility and reputation of their political party.