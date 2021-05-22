ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All PTI leaders united under PM’s leadership: Shafqat

  • The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was divided in different groups and they were doing dirty and negative politics for their political point scoring and gains.
APP 22 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister was only loyal and popular leader in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was divided in different groups and they were doing dirty and negative politics for their political point scoring and gains.

Commenting on the performance of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he lauded the three years performance of Usman Buzdar as he was serving the masses in best national interest and providing relief to them through various welfare programmes and projects.

PTI Senator Faisal Vawda said all the PTI lawmakers were playing important role to further strengthen and enhance credibility and reputation of their political party.

Faisal Vawda Shafqat Mahmood PTI Imran Khan PMLN political party Saradr Usman Buzdar political point scoring

All PTI leaders united under PM’s leadership: Shafqat

Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions by 2 weeks

Vaccination for citizens over 30 begins today

India tells social media firms to remove 'Indian variant' content

3.94pc of GDP growth estimated during current fiscal year

‘K-2’ inaugurated: Major step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters