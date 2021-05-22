ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Covid-19 tests mandatory for diplomats, families: CAA

  • CAA has also specified designated laboratories for coronavirus testing for inbound passengers from UAE and Bahrain.
Aisha Mahmood 22 May 2021

Pakistan has made the coronavirus test compulsory for diplomats and their families traveling to the country.

Diplomats, diplomatic staff, and their families will have to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test certification conducted within 72 hours prior to their travel to Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

These inbound passengers will also undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) upon arrival in Pakistan, CAA spokesman Saad bin Ayub said. These passengers will be required to undergo mandatory indoor quarantine in case of a positive RAT result.

The authority has also issued a list of designated laboratories for coronavirus testing for inbound passengers from UAE and Bahrain. 10 laboratories have been specified by CAA in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, eight in Fujairah, seven in Sharjah and seven in Ras Al Khaimaah.

While five laboratories in Ajman, four in Umm Al Quwain and 11 in Bahrain have also been specified by CAA.

All airline operators have been directed to accept only those passengers holding valid negative PCR test results from these laboratories. The authority has warned the airlines of strict action over failure to implement the order. The latest order will come into effect from May 29.

