Palestine Solidarity Day marked: Israel must get out of Palestine completely: governor

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

LAHORE: The "Palestine Solidarity Day" was marked here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine facing the aggression of the Zionist forces in Gaza since the last week of the holy month of Ramazan.

Protest rallies were taken out and demonstrations held across the province to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by its oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The rallies urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations and barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces.

In Lahore, the city district administration, with the collaboration of civil society, also organized a rally to express solidarity with Palestinians. The rally was held at the Liberty Chowk.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan led the rally.

She told the rally that the world community must play its role in getting the lingering dispute resolved.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also arranged a protest rally outside the Punjab Assembly against Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, slammed the indiscriminate attacks of Israeli forces on innocent people of Palestine.

The Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine have become the biggest jails of the world, he said, adding: "The Pakistani nation stands by the Palestinian people in this hour of trial."

He said Pakistan has a clear stance on Palestine.

Scores of other rallies were organized by religious parties and other organizations.

Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, before his departure for the United States on a 10-day visit to highlight the Palestine and Kashmir issues, told the media that a ceasefire was not enough, and that Israel must get out of Palestine completely.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were highlighting the issue of Palestine on the international level.

The governor said that during his visit to the United States he would meet with representatives of human rights organizations, members of Congress and overseas Pakistanis whom he would apprise about Pakistan's initiatives for peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The governor said that all the political and religious parties of Pakistan as well as 220 million Pakistanis were united on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir. Until the issue of Palestine and Kashmir was resolved, Pakistan would continue to support them, and it would not shy away from any sacrifice, he said.

"Time has come for the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities so that peace can be established in the world, and the Kashmiris and Palestinians must be given their just right of freedom," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

