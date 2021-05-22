Punjab reports 898 fresh cases, 64 fatalities

LAHORE: As many as 898 fresh virus cases and 64 more fatalities were reported in the province of Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 332,000 and death toll to 9704.

With 6,021 coronavirus recoveries across the country during the last 24 hours, the total recoveries from virus have risen to 810,143 showing the recovery rate of 90.7-per cent.

About 1571 corona patients were recovered during the last 24 hours in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments taking the number of recovered patients to 283316.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said on Friday that 7618 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5316 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1657 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1158 beds are vacant so far.

In the wake of corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3297 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2662 beds are vacant. About 446 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 359 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3531 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2207 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 670 beds are unoccupied, he added.

The Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 790 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 343 ventilators were under use while 447 are unoccupied. Around 284 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 155 are occupied and 129 ventilators are vacant, Nabeel said.

