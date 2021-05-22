KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.450 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,945. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.477 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.364 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.904 billion), Silver (PKR 671.040 million), Platinum (PKR 540.482 million), DJ (PKR 421.777 million), Crude Oil (PKR 385.920 million), Copper (PKR 332.469 million), SP 500 (PKR 167.024 million), Japan Equity (PKR 120.999 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 63.673 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.170 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021