Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
22 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 21, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06113 0.06225 0.08900 0.05975
Libor 1 Week 0.06225 0.06875 0.12163 0.06225
Libor 1 Month 0.09250 0.10088 0.19513 0.09250
Libor 2 Month 0.12213 0.12575 0.28875 0.12200
Libor 3 Month 0.15013 0.15588 0.37125 0.14925
Libor 6 Month 0.18425 0.19263 0.57663 0.18363
Libor 1 Year 0.26400 0.26463 0.68488 0.26275
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
