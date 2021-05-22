WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 21, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 20-May-21 19-May-21 18-May-21 17-May-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107713 0.107726 0.107735 0.107756
Euro 0.845829 0.846072 0.846321 0.842626
Japanese yen 0.00634562 0.00635673 0.00634118 0.00634121
U.K. pound 0.979465 0.981241 0.982666 0.978148
U.S. dollar 0.693132 0.69282 0.692457 0.693919
Algerian dinar 0.00519405 0.00519145 0.00519897
Australian dollar 0.537108 0.539776 0.539216 0.537857
Botswana pula 0.0645999 0.0647787 0.0646062 0.0644651
Brazilian real 0.131029 0.131176 0.131691 0.131551
Brunei dollar 0.519784 0.520761 0.519707
Canadian dollar 0.572579 0.574605 0.574389
Chilean peso 0.000968995 0.000970839 0.000967632 0.000986844
Colombian peso 0.000188215 0.000189516 0.000188023
Czech koruna 0.0331515 0.0332527 0.0332784 0.0330501
Danish krone 0.113742 0.11378 0.113809 0.113313
Indian rupee 0.00947979 0.00949498 0.00948113 0.00947429
Israeli New Shekel 0.212357 0.212261 0.211566
Korean won 0.000611713 0.000611171 0.000614359
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3043 2.30479 2.30205 2.30576
Malaysian ringgit 0.167464 0.167875 0.167815 0.167857
Mauritian rupee 0.0170453 0.0170386 0.0170024 0.0170533
Mexican peso 0.034864 0.0349657 0.0349174 0.0350415
New Zealand dollar 0.497322 0.501255 0.501062 0.501287
Norwegian krone 0.0831074 0.0837214 0.0845264
Omani rial 1.80268 1.80187 1.80093 1.80473
Peruvian sol 0.185246 0.185994 0.187444
Philippine peso 0.0144916 0.0144757 0.0144799 0.0145095
Polish zloty 0.186944 0.186809 0.186898 0.186097
Qatari riyal 0.190421 0.190335 0.190235 0.190637
Russian ruble 0.00941746 0.00940338 0.00939572 0.00939586
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184835 0.184752 0.184655 0.185045
Singapore dollar 0.519784 0.520761 0.519707 0.519595
South African rand 0.0493461 0.0493238 0.0494934 0.0489492
Swedish krona 0.0832031 0.0836073 0.0834306 0.083129
Swiss franc 0.769207 0.768604 0.770896 0.770764
Thai baht 0.0220834 0.0220391 0.0220072 0.0220803
Trinidadian dollar 0.102733 0.102641 0.102855
U.A.E. dirham 0.188736 0.188651 0.188552 0.18895
Uruguayan peso 0.0156921 0.0157187
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
