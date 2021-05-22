ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 21, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-May-21      19-May-21      18-May-21      17-May-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.107713       0.107726       0.107735       0.107756
Euro                             0.845829       0.846072       0.846321       0.842626
Japanese yen                   0.00634562     0.00635673     0.00634118     0.00634121
U.K. pound                       0.979465       0.981241       0.982666       0.978148
U.S. dollar                      0.693132        0.69282       0.692457       0.693919
Algerian dinar                 0.00519405                    0.00519145     0.00519897
Australian dollar                0.537108       0.539776       0.539216       0.537857
Botswana pula                   0.0645999      0.0647787      0.0646062      0.0644651
Brazilian real                   0.131029       0.131176       0.131691       0.131551
Brunei dollar                    0.519784       0.520761       0.519707
Canadian dollar                                 0.572579       0.574605       0.574389
Chilean peso                  0.000968995    0.000970839    0.000967632    0.000986844
Colombian peso                0.000188215    0.000189516    0.000188023
Czech koruna                    0.0331515      0.0332527      0.0332784      0.0330501
Danish krone                     0.113742        0.11378       0.113809       0.113313
Indian rupee                   0.00947979     0.00949498     0.00948113     0.00947429
Israeli New Shekel               0.212357       0.212261       0.211566
Korean won                    0.000611713                   0.000611171    0.000614359
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.3043        2.30479        2.30205        2.30576
Malaysian ringgit                0.167464       0.167875       0.167815       0.167857
Mauritian rupee                 0.0170453      0.0170386      0.0170024      0.0170533
Mexican peso                     0.034864      0.0349657      0.0349174      0.0350415
New Zealand dollar               0.497322       0.501255       0.501062       0.501287
Norwegian krone                 0.0831074      0.0837214      0.0845264
Omani rial                        1.80268        1.80187        1.80093        1.80473
Peruvian sol                                    0.185246       0.185994       0.187444
Philippine peso                 0.0144916      0.0144757      0.0144799      0.0145095
Polish zloty                     0.186944       0.186809       0.186898       0.186097
Qatari riyal                     0.190421       0.190335       0.190235       0.190637
Russian ruble                  0.00941746     0.00940338     0.00939572     0.00939586
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.184835       0.184752       0.184655       0.185045
Singapore dollar                 0.519784       0.520761       0.519707       0.519595
South African rand              0.0493461      0.0493238      0.0494934      0.0489492
Swedish krona                   0.0832031      0.0836073      0.0834306       0.083129
Swiss franc                      0.769207       0.768604       0.770896       0.770764
Thai baht                       0.0220834      0.0220391      0.0220072      0.0220803
Trinidadian dollar                              0.102733       0.102641       0.102855
U.A.E. dirham                    0.188736       0.188651       0.188552        0.18895
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0156921      0.0157187
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Euro IMF Chinese yuan U.S. dollar currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit Currency values in terms of SDR

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Xi pledges $3bn pandemic aid for poor nations

IMF says ending Covid-19 pandemic possible at cost of $50bn

Fiscal Responsibility, Debt Limitation (Amend) Bill introduced: Limiting stock of govt guarantees at 10pc of GDP proposed

Credit profile reflects ‘baa2’ economic strength: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.