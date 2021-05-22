WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 21, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-May-21 19-May-21 18-May-21 17-May-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107713 0.107726 0.107735 0.107756 Euro 0.845829 0.846072 0.846321 0.842626 Japanese yen 0.00634562 0.00635673 0.00634118 0.00634121 U.K. pound 0.979465 0.981241 0.982666 0.978148 U.S. dollar 0.693132 0.69282 0.692457 0.693919 Algerian dinar 0.00519405 0.00519145 0.00519897 Australian dollar 0.537108 0.539776 0.539216 0.537857 Botswana pula 0.0645999 0.0647787 0.0646062 0.0644651 Brazilian real 0.131029 0.131176 0.131691 0.131551 Brunei dollar 0.519784 0.520761 0.519707 Canadian dollar 0.572579 0.574605 0.574389 Chilean peso 0.000968995 0.000970839 0.000967632 0.000986844 Colombian peso 0.000188215 0.000189516 0.000188023 Czech koruna 0.0331515 0.0332527 0.0332784 0.0330501 Danish krone 0.113742 0.11378 0.113809 0.113313 Indian rupee 0.00947979 0.00949498 0.00948113 0.00947429 Israeli New Shekel 0.212357 0.212261 0.211566 Korean won 0.000611713 0.000611171 0.000614359 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3043 2.30479 2.30205 2.30576 Malaysian ringgit 0.167464 0.167875 0.167815 0.167857 Mauritian rupee 0.0170453 0.0170386 0.0170024 0.0170533 Mexican peso 0.034864 0.0349657 0.0349174 0.0350415 New Zealand dollar 0.497322 0.501255 0.501062 0.501287 Norwegian krone 0.0831074 0.0837214 0.0845264 Omani rial 1.80268 1.80187 1.80093 1.80473 Peruvian sol 0.185246 0.185994 0.187444 Philippine peso 0.0144916 0.0144757 0.0144799 0.0145095 Polish zloty 0.186944 0.186809 0.186898 0.186097 Qatari riyal 0.190421 0.190335 0.190235 0.190637 Russian ruble 0.00941746 0.00940338 0.00939572 0.00939586 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184835 0.184752 0.184655 0.185045 Singapore dollar 0.519784 0.520761 0.519707 0.519595 South African rand 0.0493461 0.0493238 0.0494934 0.0489492 Swedish krona 0.0832031 0.0836073 0.0834306 0.083129 Swiss franc 0.769207 0.768604 0.770896 0.770764 Thai baht 0.0220834 0.0220391 0.0220072 0.0220803 Trinidadian dollar 0.102733 0.102641 0.102855 U.A.E. dirham 0.188736 0.188651 0.188552 0.18895 Uruguayan peso 0.0156921 0.0157187 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

