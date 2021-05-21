Soy down 7-10 cents, corn down 5-7 cents, wheat down 4-6 cents

ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel

Wheat slid again overnight, poised for a fifth consecutive session of losses as a strong winter wheat outlook pressures the market and beneficial rains aid in crop development.

The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dipped below its 50-day moving average overnight.

An annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top US winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains, estimating a tour-record of 58.1 bushels per acre for the state.

Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 grain crop to decline to 127.4 million tonnes, including 80.7 million tonnes of wheat, the Interfax news agency reported.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last 5-1/2 cents lower at $6.69-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 6-1/4 cents at $6.18-3/4 per bushel. MGEX July spring wheat was last 4-1/4 cent lower at $6.91-1/4 per bushel.

CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel

Corn moved lower overnight, pressured by beneficial rains and warmer temperatures across much of the US Midwest that should aid newly-planted crops.

CBOT's most-active corn contract is poised for a modest weekly gain after a week of choppy trade.

CBOT July corn was last 6-1/4 cents lower at $6.58-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel

Soybean prices dipped overnight, pressured by a falling international vegetable oil market that dipped 11% this week.

CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised for the biggest weekly drop since the week ended January 22.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 9 cents at $15.24-1/4 per bushel.

