Soy down 7-10 cents, corn down 5-7 cents, wheat down 4-6 cents

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel

Wheat slid again overnight, poised for a fifth consecutive session of losses as a strong winter wheat outlook pressures the market and beneficial rains aid in crop development.

The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dipped below its 50-day moving average overnight.

An annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top US winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains, estimating a tour-record of 58.1 bushels per acre for the state.

Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 grain crop to decline to 127.4 million tonnes, including 80.7 million tonnes of wheat, the Interfax news agency reported.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last 5-1/2 cents lower at $6.69-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 6-1/4 cents at $6.18-3/4 per bushel. MGEX July spring wheat was last 4-1/4 cent lower at $6.91-1/4 per bushel.

CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel

Corn moved lower overnight, pressured by beneficial rains and warmer temperatures across much of the US Midwest that should aid newly-planted crops.

CBOT's most-active corn contract is poised for a modest weekly gain after a week of choppy trade.

CBOT July corn was last 6-1/4 cents lower at $6.58-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel

Soybean prices dipped overnight, pressured by a falling international vegetable oil market that dipped 11% this week.

CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised for the biggest weekly drop since the week ended January 22.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 9 cents at $15.24-1/4 per bushel.