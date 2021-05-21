Markets
Italy welcomes US proposal for minimum global corporate tax of at least 15pc
- Washington on Thursday offered to accept a rate of at least 15% during international negotiations, significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for US multinational firms.
- "The possibility of reaching a global and consensus-based solution is now concrete," Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco said in a statement.
ROME: Italy, which holds the annual presidency of the G20, on Friday welcomed a proposal from US Treasury Department for a global corporate tax of at least 15%.
As president of the Group of 20 rich countries Italy will do "everything possible" to broker an agreement on a global minimum corporate taxation level at a G20 meeting in Venice in July, Franco added.
