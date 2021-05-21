ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Honda City bookings are open without exact delivery date

  • Honda Atlas opened pre-bookings for the car without revealing its actual price, specs, and features.
  • That still didn’t deter some Honda lovers from booking their car when the company officially announced pre-bookings on May 17th.
Syed Ahmed Updated 21 May 2021

Honda Atlas is geared up to launch the 6th Generation Honda City in Pakistan in July, the pre-bookings for which are already underway.

Despite a huge fan base of Honda City in Pakistan, consumers are wary of the fact that the automaker opened pre-bookings for the car without revealing its actual price, specs, and features.

That still didn’t deter some Honda lovers from booking their car when the company officially announced pre-bookings on May 17th.

A recent report of PakWheels has revealed that Honda dealerships are taking the Pay Orders (PO) for the booking without providing the exact delivery time. This is in contrast to the previous claims that Honda Atlas would start delivering the ‘new’ City in August. But, now the delivery time has been pushed to October/November 2021.

Some dealerships are even saying that the 1.2L version will be delivered in October/November, while the deliveries of a 1.5L Honda City will be delayed till next year.

As one of the oldest car manufacturers in Pakistan, Honda Atlas has a robust manufacturing system. Therefore, there are no educated guesses as to what is causing such a significant delay.

The more the delivery of the vehicle is delayed, the greater the probability of malpractice like ‘ON Money’ at dealerships. That is because people will be ready to pay more to get the new car immediately. A reputable company like Honda Atlas should do something to curb this practice.

According to PakWheels, a Honda Atlas official responded to these reports saying, a Delivery Time SMS is automatically sent to him when a consumer books a vehicle. “The payment is credited,” the official said, adding that the customer can view his Order Delivery Status from the Honda website as well.

