Hours after ceasefire, Israeli police attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday and fired rubber-coated rounds, tear gas and sound bombs at Palestinian worshippers, as Gaza ceasefire comes under threat.

Several injuries are being reported, as worshippers come under siege from Israeli forces.

The escalation comes hours after thousands gathered at the holy site to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza after a period of intense bombardment by Israeli occupation forces that claimed the lives of at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children.

Footage released on social media showed Israeli forces firing into crowds of Palestinian worshippers shortly after they had congregated for Friday prayers.

