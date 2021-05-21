ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.6%)
ASC 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
ASL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
AVN 87.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
DGKC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
EPCL 50.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.24%)
FCCL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.02%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.18%)
HUBC 77.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
JSCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.97%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
PAEL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 83.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.68%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.02%)
TRG 173.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
UNITY 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.08%)
BR100 4,951 Increased By ▲ 42.01 (0.86%)
BR30 25,712 Increased By ▲ 186.72 (0.73%)
KSE100 45,849 Increased By ▲ 275.22 (0.6%)
KSE30 18,690 Increased By ▲ 115.45 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Bitcoin slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

  • But Societe Generale questioned the comparison on Thursday: "Bitcoin has clearly 'outshone' gold both to the upside and now also to the downside. But with such a gap in volatility and amplitude, does it make sense to compare the two assets at all?"
Reuters 21 May 2021

LONDON: Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up early gains, as its recovery from this week's massive plunge showed signs of faltering.

Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure on Friday, falling 2% to $2,714.

The offloading in crypto world has coincided with a surge in gold, which has hit 4-1/2 month highs and is on track for three straight weeks of gains, rising 1.8% so far this week.

A narrative of bitcoin becoming "digital gold" had gained traction earlier this year, with JPMorgan saying in January that bitcoin emerged as a rival to gold.

But Societe Generale questioned the comparison on Thursday: "Bitcoin has clearly 'outshone' gold both to the upside and now also to the downside. But with such a gap in volatility and amplitude, does it make sense to compare the two assets at all?"

Ether is down 24% for the week and bitcoin down 15%. The selloff also spilled over into equity markets on Wednesday, more so in companies with high exposure to cryptocurrencies, such as Coinbase. Coinbase is down 10% this week.

"For assets like crypto and equities the underlying common denominator is very loose central bank policies around the world and that combined with an exuberance for risk taking has filtered into crypto markets," said Edward J. Perkin, chief equity investment officer at Eaton Vance.

JPMorgan bitcoin Bitstamp exchange crypto coin

