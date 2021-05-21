ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
LME copper eyes worst week since Sept 2020 on China price curb fears

  • China, the world's biggest copper user, said on Wednesday it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices, and prevent them being passed on to consumers.
Reuters 21 May 2021

HANOI: London copper was set for its biggest weekly drop since September 2020 on Friday, hit by fears that authorities in China would take measures to curb a rally in commodity prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9% to $9,962 a tonne by 0519 GMT, down 2.7% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.7% to 72,340 yuan ($11,244.97) a tonne, also on track for a weekly decline.

China, the world's biggest copper user, said on Wednesday it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices, and prevent them being passed on to consumers.

"The statement from Beijing about curbing high commodity prices due to excessive speculation seems to be sinking in and it now appears to be becoming a battle between Beijing's wishes and massive amounts of speculative money from the West," said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.

"With nervousness creeping into the equities globally and the shiny world of Bitcoin starting to become tarnished, it looks like the markets could be in for a bumpy ride," he added.

