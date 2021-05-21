ANL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
AVN 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
BOP 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.38%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 114.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
HASCOL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.97%)
JSCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
MLCF 44.12 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.49%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.64%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TRG 174.79 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.92%)
UNITY 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.01%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.38 (0.74%)
BR30 25,736 Increased By ▲ 209.92 (0.82%)
KSE100 45,773 Increased By ▲ 198.47 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,667 Increased By ▲ 92.05 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

  • Symbolizing the deep, complex history behind those bonds, Moon will join Biden in awarding the Medal of Honor -- the highest US military honor for bravery -- to a 94-year-old US veteran of the Korean War.
AFP 21 May 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday to underscore a strategic focus on Asia, while playing down chances of quick progress on the two biggest challenges facing the United States.

The rising power of China as a rival for leadership in Asia and the powder keg of nuclear-armed North Korea loom over the talks.

The Biden administration admits it has no easy answer to either.

"The goal here is to understand that this process is likely to be challenging and to give ourselves maximum flexibility," a senior White House official said about dealing with North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

Against that backdrop, Washington's main emphasis is on rebuilding traditional US alliances in the region, especially with South Korea and Japan.

Where Donald Trump treated foreign partners alternately as cut-throat business competitors or freeloaders, Biden is once more leaning on democratic alliances forged in bloody 20th century conflicts as the core to maintaining US supremacy.

Moon comes to Washington as Biden's second foreign guest. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, visiting in April, was the first.

The US-South Korean relationship "is the lynchpin of security and prosperity for northeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House official, who asked not to be identified, said. "President Biden will reaffirm that ironclad commitment."

Symbolizing the deep, complex history behind those bonds, Moon will join Biden in awarding the Medal of Honor -- the highest US military honor for bravery -- to a 94-year-old US veteran of the Korean War.

Then first lieutenant Ralph Puckett was wounded in 1950 while leading US and Korean soldiers in the desperate defense of a hill against an overwhelming force of Chinese troops -- an early episode in China's decisive entry into the war.

The White House said this would be the first time a foreign leader has taken part in a Medal of Honor ceremony.

China Japan Joe Biden Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga President lynchpin

