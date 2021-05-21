Punjab CS opens corona vaccination centre

LAHORE: The Chief Secretary Punjab on Thursday inaugurated a corona vaccination center at the Civil Secretariat. The Chief Secretary visited all the sections of the facility and reviewed the process of registration, screening and vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the officers and employees of the Civil Secretariat would be able to avail the facility of the vaccination centers, adding that the number of vaccination centers is being increased for the convenience of citizens.

He said that vaccination along with precautionary measures is very important to contain the spread of the pandemic. He said that even if the vaccinated people get infected with the virus, the disease does not get worse. He also asked the secretary primary and secondary health to take measures for enhancing awareness about the usefulness of corona vaccine.

He said that the capacity of daily inoculation is being increased as per the instructions of the national command and operation centre (NCOC). During the visit, the Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary.

