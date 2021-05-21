PTI ministers, lawmakers affirm their commitment to PM

ISLAMABAD: Most senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), senators and cabinet members have expressed their commitment to Prime Minister Imran Khan, after the reported formation of a ‘group’ within the party.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, former secretary general of the PTI, had hosted a dinner on Tuesday at his residence in honour of several lawmakers who have been supporting him as he fights several cases.

It was reportedly decided at the event attending lawmakers would raise their voice for Tareen in the assemblies.

Soon after the ‘grouping’ was reported, trends started to appear on social media supporting the prime minister and his vision.

The PTI senior leaders and cabinet members including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Haider Zaidi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhamamd Khan, and others expressed their solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan in their tweets.

Parliamentary secretaries, some senators and members of the National Assembly (MNAs) also tweeted in favour of Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is the PTI vice president, said all members of the party were supposed to follow discipline and warned that “violation of rules could affect their ‘membership’.

“No member of the party can violate the rules on Vote of Confidence and Finance Bill,” Qureshi said, in his statement on issues related to party discipline.

Asad Umar in his tweet said, “I am Asad Umar and I stand with Imran Khan.”

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said in his tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not only the prime minister but also the party chairperson.

“The PTI government has completed two years and the remaining tenure will also be completed. The PTI will remain in government for the next five years. Legislation will not be stopped; neither in Senate nor in the National Assembly.”

Murad Saeed said, “Imran Khan is not a person but it is name of an ideology. There is only ideology of Pakistan and this ideology wants to get rid of status quo.”

Federal Minister for Port Shipping Ali Haider Zaidi in his tweet said, “I am Syed Ali Haider Zaidi & for whatever little I am worth I will stand with Imran Khan.”

Ali Muhammad said, “I am stand with Imran Khan for Islam and Pakistan”.

Umar Ayub said that he stands with Prime Minister and PTI chairman.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed responded to the controversy saying that Tareen will vote for Prime Minster Imran Khan in the upcoming budget.

“Groupings in the party are a routine matter,” he said.

Parliamentary secretaries Kanwal Shauzab, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Member of the National Assembly Ali Awan, PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, and others also tweeted in the favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, and some others of PTI leaders had not tweeted as yet.

