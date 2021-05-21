Covid-19 claims 28 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 28 more lives in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbing the toll from pandemic to 3,855 in the province, an official of KP Health Department said, here on Thursday.

He said that 424 more people were infected with the corona virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours. He said that 110 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 48 in Mardan, 34 in Kohat, 33 in Haripur and 23 in Charsadda.

He said the total number of cases of coronavirus in the province has reached 128,033. However, 575 people have also been recovered during the period hours and the total number of recovered patients reached 117,176.

He said the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 7,002 and 8,043 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and with this the total number of tests so far conducted is 1,713,929.

Meanwhile, the department has reported decline in positive cases with each passing day as the ratio of positive cases has dropped to 5.2 percent.

The number of active cases in the province is less with 710 active cases of corona in Peshawar while the rate of positive cases of corona in 32 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is less than 10 percent. However, the number of positive cases in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad has increased by 10 percent in the last seven days.

The number of corona patients in hospitals across the province has also come down significantly, he informed. He disclosed that a total of 1,240 patients of Corona are admitted in different hospitals of the province and among them 48 are on ventilators.

A total of 430 patients of corona are being treated in three major hospitals of the provincial capital, Health department official said. He informed that 212 corona patients are undergoing treatment at Lady Reading Hospital and among them 22 corona patients are on ventilators.

According to a spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) 22 patients were on ventilators and 85 other admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital with 25 patients on ventilators.

