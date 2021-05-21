Uzair Baloch not produced in court owing to security concerns

KARACHI: Jail officials failed to produce Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in court in a case pertaining to police encounter and attempt to murder on Thursday.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Karachi South received a letter from the senior superintendent jail over the matter. “There are security concerns with regard to producing Uzair Baloch in the city court,” the jail official said in the letter. “The hearing of all other cases against him being conducted at the central jail,” the letter read.

The Judge ordered the jail authority to produce the accused or a government notification with regard to jail trial in the next hearing of the case. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 31. In the case, registered with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), 10 accused including former MNA Shahjahan Baloch have already been acquitted in 2014.

Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in around 15 cases so far, due to lack of the evidence. Around 61 cases of heinous crimes have been registered against him at several police stations of the city.