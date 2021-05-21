13 die as passenger coach overturns

SUKKUR: At least 13 persons were killed when a passenger coach overturned due to over-speeding near Sukkur. According to details, the passenger coach going to Karachi from Multan turned turtle at National Highway near Pano Aqil, Sukkur, killing 13 persons on the spot and injuring at least 29.

Sources said that an emergency was declared in all hospitals in Rohri, Pano Aqil and Sukkur after the accident. Rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as several injured were in critical condition.

According to DC Sukkur, the rescue operation has been completed and the bodies and injured have been shifted to CMH Pano Aqil and Rohri hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah, showing his grief over the deadly crash, said that the administration was in continuous contact with the families of the deceased and the injured.