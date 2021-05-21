ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ashraf Khan Sehrai Shaheed: Afridi condemns family members’ arrest in IIOJK

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The chairman parliamentary committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday deplored the arrests of close family members of prominent All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai Shaheed by occupational regime of Jammu and Kashmir and called upon United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and rights activists to take note of the illegal arrests.

Chairing a condolence reference hosted by the committee for Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq Shaheed, Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai and other martyrs of Kashmiri freedom struggle, Afridi called for immediate measures to ensure release of sons and nephews of Sehrai who were arrested without any due process.

APHC leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Zahid Safi, Shaikh Yaqoob and others attended the reference. Afridi briefed the participants on the measures taken by the Kashmir Committee to raise the Kashmir dispute and raise awareness on the issue and said that Pakistan would never deviate from the cause of Kashmir.

Safi led the prayers for solace of the martyrs and success of Kashmiri freedom struggle. Naqshbandi said that the APHC said that the Illegal occupational regime of India in Jammu and Kashmir was involved in war crimes against the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He lauded the demand made by Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir for demanding an international medical corridor on humanitarian basis for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as India had failed to provide medical assistance to Kashmiri people held under double lockdown.

Lauding the services of the APHC leadership, Naqshbandi detailed the services of Mirwaiz Farooq Shaheed. Safi shared the services of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai for the cause of Kashmir and said that throughout his life, Sehrai never compromised on the cause of Kashmir.

He said that it is a must that the new generation of freedom lovers must understand the political movement led by Sehrai Shaheed. He said Islam, freedom and unity of Kashmiris were the principles pursued by Sehrai and he never deviated from the cause of Kashmir.

Nasim gave an overview of the services rendered by Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone and highlighted his sacrifices. He said that Kashmiris were tied in a blood bond with Pakistanis and they could never be separated from each other.

He said Kashmir dispute should be beyond politics and a national narrative should be raised on Kashmir dispute. He urged the media to follow the policy of the government of Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and all actors must pursue the same policy on Kashmir.

Khateeb said that a unified voice needs to be raised by Pakistani political parties over the Kashmir dispute. Mateen said that Pakistan needs to send a message of hope and solidarity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the youth of Pakistan to get actively engaged on social media platforms and make the world aware on the Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir. He also urged Pakistani media to play its due role in the legitimate and just struggle of Kashmir and do not peddle the Indian propaganda on Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehryar Khan Afridi APHC UNHRC Ashraf Khan Sehrai Shaheed

Ashraf Khan Sehrai Shaheed: Afridi condemns family members’ arrest in IIOJK

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.