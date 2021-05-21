EAC sub-group for minimising role of middlemen

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-group of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) on Thursday called for facilitating the farmers by ensuring market access to sell their produces with proper rates of returns in order to made agriculture more profitable, besides reducing the role of middle men.

The Sub-group met here with Minister of National Food Security and and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by SAPM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah, Executive Director of SDPI Abid Sulehri, CEO of Pedavar Asif Sharif, Ghulam Ali Pasha and senior officials of the ministry, a press release said. The meeting decided that the group will coordinate with all stakeholders for formulating a consolidated plan regarding Agriculture Transformation Plan (ATP)’s Phase- II, besides addressing issues and bridging the gaps to bring federal and provincial governments on same page.

The meeting also suggested for the restructuring of the economic infrastructure of PASSCO and provincial food departments.

The group also proposed for the establishment of an information system in order to connect grower to with markets and for the inculcating of advance technology for faster, better progress, besides keep updating on the progress of the ATP. Provision of subsidies for farmers in seed, fuel, tools and marketing was agreed upon.