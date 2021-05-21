Three Rs55.5bn projects approved by CDWP

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has given go-ahead to three development projects at the cost of Rs55.5 billion.

The CDWP has approved one development project valued at Rs3.5 billion, and recommended two projects at the cost of Rs52.02 billion including Karachi IT Park Project at the cost of Rs32 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, in the chair at P-Block Secretariat, on Thursday.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Projects related to health and information technology were presented in the meeting. A project related to information technology presented in the meeting namely, “establishment of IT park Karachi” worth Rs32 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages developing a competitive knowledge-based economy through value addition, innovation, and technology adoption as delineated from time to time in various documents such as Pakistan Vision 2025, Digital Pakistan Policy (2018), and Telecommunication Policy (2015).

The envision investment in the determinants of national competitiveness, skill development, and information and communication technologies.

While discussing the Information Technology Project Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said that technology has become very pertinent for economic development it offers a powerful competitive advantage, which ultimately leads to job creation with a strong impact on the economy.

He directed the forum to make a special purpose vehicle to run this project in a company mode.

World-class consultants should be hired to implement the project state-of-the-art building with international standards should be constructed.

He emphasised that time-bound activities should have designed and timely completion of the project should be ensured.

A project related to health presented by the Sindh Government in the meeting namely, “COVID-19 Response and other Natural Climes Control Program” worth Rs20.822 billion was recommended to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages strengthening the health and well-being system, so that the public health system can be strengthened to deal with the immediate effects of infectious diseases.

The scope of the project includes civil work 20-bedded ICU, 30-bedded HDU, six DHQs, four MED, 20-bedded COVID ward, 23 THQs, up-gradation of six DHQs, and 10 other General Hospitals of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaadpure Institute of Medical Science, installation of 13 oxygen generation plants at various hospitals.

The forum directed that the vehicles and administrative costs will be met by the provincial government.

A project of PAEC for Cancer Hospital in Muzafarabad worth Rs3.5 billion was also approved by the CDWP.

