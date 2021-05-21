ANL 31.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
ASC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.93 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.52%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.51%)
BYCO 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.78%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PAEL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.46%)
SNGP 41.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 174.88 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.98%)
UNITY 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.91%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
BR100 4,947 Increased By ▲ 38.85 (0.79%)
BR30 25,761 Increased By ▲ 235.19 (0.92%)
KSE100 45,775 Increased By ▲ 200.95 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,671 Increased By ▲ 96.04 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling edges up against dollar

Reuters Updated 21 May 2021

LONDON: Sterling edged up against the dollar on Thursday, trading above the $1.41 mark as analysts remained positive on the currency’s prospects, although some warned its gains so far could prompt a bout of profit-taking.

The pound is the second-best performer among the G10 group of currencies year-to-date, up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Bets on a faster economic rebound in Britain, driven by its rapid vaccination programme have given the currency a boost, as has the Bank of England’s tapering of its asset purchases.

The most recent data shows an increase in long positions, meaning the market is betting the pound to gain more.

Data showing a doubling of inflation in April and a fall in unemployment in Britain has supported sterling this week. April retail sales data and May purchasing managers’ indexes are due Friday.

By 1527 GMT, sterling was 0.3% higher to the dollar at $1.4163. Against the euro, it was flat at 86.20 pence.

“We agree with investors taking a glass half-full approach to the UK economy and prospects for the pound,” ING strategists said in a note to clients. “We see Cable (sterling/dollar) in a tight $1.4090/4100 to $1.4150/60 range today.”

Earlier this week, Britain lifted a number of restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, with cafes, bars and restaurants restarting indoor service and more international travel resuming.

Still, there is growing concern about the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus, which British scientific advisers say will become dominant in the United Kingdom and is more transmissible than other variants.

“While the cyclical economic outlook still buoys the GBP, a pause in the pound’s rally is likely,” strategists at BCA Research said in a note. “The GBP is extended against both the euro and the USD, and a tactical correction prompted by profit-taking is set to take place.”

Sterling US dollar GBP Sterling vs dollar

Sterling edges up against dollar

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.